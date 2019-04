Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe says his team is focusing on the play-offs to add to the 'special moment' they enjoyed after their Elite League win.

The Giants clinched the title in dramatic fashion when Cardiff Devils lost to Coventry Blaze on the final day of the regular season.

"Waking up the next day, it was April Fools, and you wanted to make sure there was no mistakes and that it really happened," said Keefe.