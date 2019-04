Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe says all their focus must be on the Elite League play-offs after his side celebrated their league title success at the SSE Arena on Saturday.

The Giants, who were crowned league winners last weekend, beat Coventry Blaze 5-0 in the first leg of their play-off quarter-final before being presented with the Elite League trophy.

The return fixture is taking place in Coventry on Sunday, with the winners going through to next week's Final Weekend.