Belfast Giants score twice in the final period to beat Guildford Flames 2-1 and reach the Elite League Play-off final as they target an unprecedented Grand Slam.

Jonathan Ferland and Patrick Dwyer both scored to book the Giants place in the final against Cardiff Devils where they can add to their Challenge Cup, Elite League and conference titles.

"There's an opportunity to do something that hasn't been done before and we know it," said Dwyer.