Superfan Laila Anderson watches the St Louis Blues end the longest wait for a first Stanley Cup title in NHL history.

The 11-year-old, who was diagnosed with a life-threatening immune disease, was in Boston to see her beloved St Louis Blues beat the Bruins.

The Blues sealed the top prize in the NHL with a 4-1 win over Boston in the series-deciding seventh game.

