Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe has called his brother Sheldon "inspirational" after leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-1 victory against the Arizona Coyotes in his first game as boss of the NHL side.

Sheldon, who was forced to hang up his skates as a player at the age of 24, is "a born winner" according to younger sibling Adam.

The Keefe brothers grew up just outside Toronto and Adam says it was a proud moment when he discovered that Sheldon had been selected as head coach of the Maple Leafs.