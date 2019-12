Adam Keefe says that Belfast Giants' 4-0 defeat against the Sheffield Steelers wasn't a true reflection of the game at the SSE Arena.

The Giants beat the Steelers 6-2 on Friday night, but head coach Keefe says the amount of penalty kills hurt his side both offensively and defensively in Saturday's fixture.

Keefe also added that the two late empty net goals added gloss to the scoreline for the visitors.