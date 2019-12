Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe praises his side's performance in their 1-0 defeat by Cardiff Devils in the Challenge Cup quarter-final first leg.

A Joey Martin goal gave the Devils victory over the cup holders, but Keefe is confident of turning the match around in next week's second leg.

"I thought we played a great hockey game but didn't get our rewards. We have to go to Cardiff and put in the same sort of effort that we did here," he said.