Belfast Giants move to within two points of Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers by hammering Glasgow Clan 6-1 at the SSE Arena on Sunday.

A David Goodwin double helped them come back from a goal down to claim an easy win, with Brian Ward, Liam Morgan, Bobby Farnham and Jordan Smotherman also on target.

The Giants' next outing is the second leg of their Challenge Cup quarter-final away to Cardiff Devils on Wednesday night, with the Devils leading 1-0 from the first leg.