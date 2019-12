Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe has a colourful take on his team's 4-0 second-leg hammering by Cardiff Devils in the Challenge Cup quarter-final.

"It's disappointing to turn up and completely lay an egg in a game as big as this one," said Keefe, after Cardiff completed a 5-0 aggregate win over the holders.

Keefe went on to accuse his players of lacking "character, passion and intensity" in Wednesday's second leg.