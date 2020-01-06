Mixed fortunes for Belfast Giants against Blaze

The Belfast Giants split their weekend home double-header with the Coventry Blaze, losing 4-1 on Sunday in a reversal of the scoreline from their game on Saturday.

Two goals from Rickard Palmberg and strikes from Curtis Leonard and Elgin Pearce saw the Giants clinch victory on Saturday but Ben Lake was their only goalscorer on Sunday at the SSE Arena.

Following the weekend action, the Giants are in third spot in the Elite League table - seven points behind leaders Sheffield but with two games on the Steelers. Belfast host Sheffield in their next game on Friday night.

