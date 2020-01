Cardiff Devils completed a four-point weekend in front of their Canadian owners with a 5-2 win against Dundee Stars.

Blair Riley and Joey Haddad put the Devils two up in the first period before Matt Pope made it 3-0 early in the second.

Stars finally took advantage of a powerplay minutes later when Kevin Dufour capitalised with Josh Batch sitting two minutes for high sticking.

Stephen Dixon and a second for Haddad put the Devils back in control before Mat Marquardt's late consolation.