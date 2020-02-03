Giants coach Keefe praises weekend intensity

Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe says he was very happy with his players' performance and efforts in the weekend's double-header against Cardiff Devils.

The Giants, who are sitting third in the Elite League table, defeated the second-placed Devils 1-0 at the SSE Arena on Saturday before losing to them by the same scoreline at the same venue on Sunday.

"It was nice to see that we showed up for the full 60 minutes on both nights. It's important for this group of players to know that we can play with that type of play-off intensity for an entire weekend," Keefe said.

