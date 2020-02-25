'We need to find consistency' - Keefe reflects on disappointing weekend

Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe says his players are excited at the prospect of having seven consecutive Elite League games at home.

Keefe's men suffered a setback in their title defence as a shootout loss to Manchester Storm and a 4-1 defeat by Sheffield Steelers at the weekend left them six points off the Steelers with a game in hand.

"We need to regroup and find some consistency. That's our focus right now and, if we do it you never know what might happen at the end of the season, but to focus on the league now would be wrong," said Keefe ahead of this weekend's double header against Guildford Flames.