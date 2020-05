A look back at Belfast Giants' 2018 Challenge Cup triumph when they came from behind on two occasions to clinch a 6-3 away final victory over Cardiff Devils.

Jonathan Ferland scored two of Belfast's goals with Brandon Benedict, David Rutherford, Matt Towe and Darcy Murphy also on the scoresheet.

Belfast's triumph prevented Cardiff from clinching a clean sweep with the Devils winning the Elite League and the Play-Offs.