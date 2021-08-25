The wait for Cardiff Devils fans to see their side in action is almost at an end.

On Thursday the Devils welcome Germany's Adler Mannheim to Cardiff for the first of this campaign's Champions Hockey League games, 17 months after their last match.

Head coach Jarrod Skalde says he is "extremely excited" to meet the Devils fans and get back to playing ice hockey after Covid-19 restrictions were eased in Wales.

