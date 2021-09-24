Cardiff Devils: Coach and players 'ready to go' for new domestic campaign
Cardiff Devils coach Jarrod Skalde says his players are "ready to go" as they prepare to launch their new domestic campaign this weekend, with Saturday's Challenge Cup game at home to Guildford and Sunday's Elite League opener at Sheffield Steelers.
Having won four from four pre-season matches, forward Ben Davies says their aim will be to carry on winning every game.
