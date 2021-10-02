Keefe hails fans as Giants beat Dundee on return to home action

Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe says the atmosphere generated by the close to 5,000 spectators as the side returned to home action made the occasion "a great experience".

"I am glad we could close that one out for them," said Keefe of the fans after his side's 2-0 win over Dundee Stars at the SSE Arena on Friday night.

JJ Piccinich and Lewis Hook hit Belfast's goals in the first period as they went on maintain their advantage despite Dundee's domination of the final period.