Cardiff Devils American netminder Mac Carruth, who was recruited in the summer, has recently been showing himself to be one of the best keepers in the Elite League with three clean sheets so far this season.

Standout performances include making 45 saves at home against Belfast Giants and 42 saves at Coventry Blaze last weekend.

Head coach Jarrod Skalde said: "The whole team feed off Mac's leadership and those qualities that he has."

Devils will be looking to Carruth again on Saturday as they host leaders Sheffield Steelers in a top-of-the-table clash.