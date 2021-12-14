Elite League highlights: Cardiff Devils 1-2 Dundee Stars

Cardiff Devils lost to Dundee Stars for the second time in five days with defeat at Ice Arena Wales in the EIHL [Elite Ice Hockey League] on Sunday night.

Last week Cardiff had lost 4-2 to Dundee in the first leg of their Challenge Cup quarter-final.

Devils have now lost four out their last five games and sit third in the EIHL, seven points behind leaders Sheffield Steelers.

They face Dundee Stars in the Challenge Cup quarter-final second leg on Wednesday, 15 December.