Cardiff Devils head coach Jarrod Skalde on the experience of coaching the team behind closed doors over the past six weeks.

Devils were forced to play home games without fans due to Welsh government restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“I realised that after we scored our first goal and the excitement that you usually get from our the fans was not there, that’s when it really hit home.” said Skalde

“It just brings back a lot of tough times that all of us have gone through in different areas of our lives”

Cardiff Devils' next match is against Fife Flyers in the Elite League at Ice Arena Wales on Friday 28 January, face-off at 19:30 GMT