The Belfast Giants bounce back to secure a 4-1 win in the second part of their weekend doubleheader against the Nottingham Panthers.

Ciaran Long, Scott Conway, Darcy Murphy and David Goodwin all scored for the Elite League leaders who had been surprised 4-2 by the Panthers at the SSE Arena on Friday night..

Coupled with Sheffield's 6-2 win over Cardiff, the gap at the top of the standings between the Giants and Steelers remains four points.