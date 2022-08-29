Ethan McClean fulfils his dream of playing for the Belfast Giants - and impresses on the ice by scoring four goals.

McClean, 13, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and uses a wheelchair, was assisted onto the ice on Saturday night, prior to the final buzzer during a friendly against Dundee Stars.

Ethan's mother Yvette said it was a "dream come true" for the teenager while Giants head coach Adam Keefe said the team were happy to be a part of Ethan's "big day".

