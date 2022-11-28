Belfast Giants fight back from 2-0 down and 3-2 in arrears to secure a 5-3 win at Coventry Blaze in the Elite League.

The Giants lost 2-1 to Guildford Flames on Saturday and they were soon trailing again at the at the SkyDome Arena as Nathan Ripley and Colton Yellow Horn netted for the hosts.

Will Cullen and Lewis Hook struck to level it before Kim Tallberg restored Coventry's lead.

Darik Angeli got Belfast on terms again before Steven Owre put the away side ahead for the first time and the same man sealed the points for Adam Keefe's side in the closing seconds with an empty-net goal.