Belfast Giants secured their fifth straight victory with a 6-3 win over Glasgow Clan at the SSE Arena.

Scott Conway bagged a double for the hosts with Mark Cooper, Lewis Hook, Ben Lake and Ciaran Long also on target.

Stephen McParland scored twice - one a penalty shot - for the Scots along with a Jordan Cownie strike.

The victory, in front of a season-best 6,500 crowd, sees the champions remain fourth in the Elite League with Glasgow staying firmly rooted to the bottom.