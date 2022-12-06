Bracknell has become the heartbeat for elite 3x3 ice hockey in the UK.

Young players from all over the country travel to train and compete at the Ozone Ice Rink, which was founded by a Team GB coach.

"It takes some five hours to get here just for a one-hour training session," former pro and Great Britain coach Danny Meyers told BBC South Today. "We are not a club, this is a training facility, we have the best of the best here but also kids learning to play."

Unlike traditional ice hockey, which features five players including a goaltender per team, 3x3 has three players and a goalie playing for each side on a smaller rink.