Great Britain head coach Pete Russell reflects on GB's win over Italy in their final group game in Division 1A, which saw them secure gold at the 2023 World Championship and prmotion back to the top level of international ice hockey.

Russell also reflects on being the end of the career for captain Jonathan Phillips after 116 caps for his country.

The 48-year-old is the new head coach of Cardiff Devils, signing a two-year contract with the Elite League (EIHL) club.