Cardiff Devils assistant captain Joey Martin looks back at their pre-season schedule and talks about their hopes for the upcoming season.

Cardiff Devils open their season on the weekend with two fixtures in the Challenge Cup

Saturday 23 September Cardiff Devils v Guildford Flames at the Vindico Arena, face-off 19:00 BST

Sunday 24 September Coventry Blaze v Cardiff Devils at the Skydome Arena, face-off 17:30 BST