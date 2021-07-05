Natalie Powell says she stayed in judo for five extra years after Rio 2016 just for another chance to win an Olympic medal.

The 30-year-old from Builth Wells in mid-Wales finished seventh in Rio, but has since won medals at World and European Championships. In 2017 she became the first British woman to be ranked number one in the world.

Powell is one of six British judoka confirmed in Team GB for Tokyo 2020 and says she feels "in the best shape" after having an extra year to prepare.