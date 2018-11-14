Clan Wars 33: An absolutely crazy journey

Following the success of the fight night held in Belfast last June, Clan Wars stages another MMA event at the iconic Ulster Hall on Saturday.

Clan Wars 33 will feature 18 bouts - including the headline contest between welterweights Makinde Adeyemi and Oktawian 'Obi Wan' Olejniczak.

BBC Sport NI paid a visit to Olejniczak's training base at the IFS MMA Club in Belfast to discover some of the reasons people are attracted to the sport, including former world champion kickboxer Samantha Evans.

View highlights of Clan Wars 33 from the Ulster Hall, Belfast on the BBC iPlayer from Monday, 19 November.