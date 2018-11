Micky Doran has vowed to maintain his composure in his K1 battle with European champion, Dundalk-based Armand Herczeg at Clan Wars 33 at the Ulster Hall on Saturday.

Dungannon man Doran was beaten by Caolan Loughran at Clan Wars 32 at the same venue in June.

"I was so in the moment. I never executed my game plan," said Doran, who says that his girlfriend's pregnancy has changed his outlook on life.

There will be highlights of Clan Wars 33 on the BBC iPlayer from 12:00 GMT on Monday.