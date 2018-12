Ballymena fighter Rhys McKee says he will put on a "clinical" performance in his maiden Cage Warriors bout in Cardiff on Saturday night.

Lightweight fighter McKee will take on Jefferson George in the MMA series' 100th show, with Belfast man and sparring partner Joe McColgan also on the card.

McColgan will take on Jai Herbet in the same class and hopes it can be a double for the Northern Irish fighters.