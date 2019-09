Paul Hughes says he has been told to retire on multiple occasions after a series of hand injuries ahead of his Cage Warriors debut.

The Derry catchweight will face Mateusz Makarowski at Cage Warriors Unplugged 2 in London on Friday after securing a late deal to fight.

Hughes will be joined by Belfast's Joe McColgan and Newry's Decky McAleenan on the invitation-only MMA card in London.