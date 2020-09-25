Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Mixed Martial Arts
Results & Schedule
Israel Adesanya shows off dance moves in UFC 243 ringwalk
26 Sep 2020
26 Sep 2020
From the section
Mixed Martial Arts
Israel Adesanya dances his way into his UFC 243 bout against Robert Whittaker
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Taking a knee should continue - Onuoha
10h
about 11 hours ago
From the section
Football
I'm boxing Pacquiao next - McGregor
9h
about 10 hours ago
From the section
Boxing
Connor concern over global women's game
2h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Women's Cricket
What are the five issues facing Barca?
1h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
European Football
The tales behind Britain's rare Ryder Cup wins
2d
2 days ago
From the section
Golf
All signs lead to Alli leaving - Jenas
11h
about 11 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments