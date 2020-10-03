'I'm just going to go in there and get the job done' - Gallagher

James Gallagher is predicting a quick finish to his long-awaited bantamweight battle with Cal Ellenor which headlines Saturday's Bellator Milan bill.

The Strabane man believes victory in Italy and a further win in his likely next contest with Sergio Petis could secure him a world title shot.

Gallagher, who has won 10 of his 11 professional fights, was forced to withdraw from the rescheduled bout with Ellenor in February with a back injury before a third attempt was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.