Hughes and McColgan face crucial Cage Warriors 119 bouts in London

Northern Irish pair Paul Hughes and Joe McColgan both face key contests at Cage Warriors 119 in London on Saturday night as they aim to stay in title contention.

Unbeaten county Derryman Hughes says victory against Northamptonshire fighter Jordan Vucenic "will have me fighting for a world title next".

McColgan is aiming to bounce back from his title defeat by Mason Jones earlier this year - a bout he took at only six days notice - when he takes on Thornaby-on-Tees' Kieran Lister.

The Belfastman says a convincing victory will re-establish his title credentials.

Top videos

Top Stories

Breaking news

England recall Moeen for Sri Lanka tour

  • From the section Cricket
Jurgen Klopp

Premier League build-up: Jurgen Klopp news conference

Abu Dhabi GP

Verstappen quickest as Hamilton returns

  • From the section Formula 1
Lance Stroll

'There are worse things to be than a billionaire's son'

  • From the section Formula 1
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce

Newcastle missing 'big chunk' of players

  • From the section Football
Dele Alli

PSG to try again to sign Spurs' Alli

  • From the section Football