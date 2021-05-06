Bellator 258: Anthony Johnson was 'fat' & 'happy' during MMA break
Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson says he was "fat & happy" when he took a four-year break from MMA.
The former UFC star, who has lost 75lbs over 18 months, makes his Bellator debut this Friday in a Light Heavyweight Grand Prix quarter-final fight against Jose Augusto live on BBC iPlayer.
Watch coverage of Bellator 258 live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website this Friday from 22:30 BST.
WATCH MORE: Bellator MMA fighters to look out for in 2021
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- Mixed Martial Arts