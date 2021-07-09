Things get heated as Conor McGregor vows to make UFC 264 "the end of the road" for Dustin Poirier. McGregor attempts to kick out at the American as the pair face-off at a press conference ahead of their lightweight bout.

Follow live text commentary and listen to live radio commentary of McGregor's fight on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app from 03:00 BST.