Leah McCourt: Northern Irish featherweight opens up on Covid struggles before Harding fight
Leah McCourt says she suffered from the effects of Covid-19 for two months in the build-up to her fight with Janay Harding in May.
Despite the heavily disrupted preparations McCourt come through her biggest Bellator test to date to secure her fifth straight professional win.
The Northern Irish featherweight is now preparing to return to the cage to face Jessica Borga in London on 1 October.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- Mixed Martial Arts