Britain's Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett tells his story before his UFC debut against Luigi Vendramini in Las Vegas on Saturday - after turning down the UFC twice in his younger years.

He talks about comparisons with former UFC champion Conor McGregor, coming up through Cage Warriors and going off the rails.

Pimblett, 26, fights on the undercard of fellow Liverpudlian Darren Till's fight against Derek Brunson.

Cage Warriors archive courtesy of UK Fight Pass.