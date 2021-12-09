Welsh welterweight Oban Elliott has backed himself to be "a future world champion" and "a future great" of the sport ahead of his bout with Latvia's Madars Fleminas on Friday.

The Merthyr Tydfil fighter won his first bout at welterweight in September by first round knock out of George McManus, having made the change in weight after discovering a heart condition exacerbated by cutting to lightweight level.

He faces Fleminas on the main card of Cage Warriors 131 event in London on Friday, the first of two nights of action on Double Trouble.

Fellow Welshmen Scott Pedersen and Aaron Aby are also on the cards for CW131 and 132 respectively this weekend.