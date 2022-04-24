Bellator 279: Raufeon Stots knocks out Juan Archuleta in Hawaii
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch as Raufeon 'Supa' Stots knocks out Juan Archuleta at Bellator 279 in Hawaii to win the interim bantamweight title and advanced to the semi-finals of the $m Bellator bantamweight grand prix.
REPORT: Cris Cyborg retains featherweight title in Hawaii
You can watch the entire event again on BBC iPlayer (UK only) here later on Sunday and highlights on BBC Three from 21:00 BST on Sunday, 24 April.