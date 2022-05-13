Bellator 281: Nottingham's Paul 'Semtex' Daley knocks out Wendell Giacomo with a fierce right hook
Paul 'Semtex' Daley, in his final Bellator fight, lands a vicious right hook on Giacomo to knock him out at Wembley Arena. The Nottingham fighter signs off in style after19 years, 64 fights and 35 knockouts.
