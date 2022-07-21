Tom Aspinall: How MMA heavyweight went from having £20 in the bank to headlining UFC
British heavyweight fighter Tom Aspinall, from Atherton in Greater Manchester, tells how he went from having £20 in the bank to being a UFC headliner.
His father Andy, who is also his coach, reveals the unique ways in which his son's talent developed - while Aspinall also catches up with his mentor Michael Bisping.
Follow coverage of his fight with Curtis Blaydes this Saturday on BBC Sport.
