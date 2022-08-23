Brett Johns: Welsh bantamweight story with James Gallagher 'not over yet'
Welsh bantamweight Brett Johns says he will look to fight James Gallagher next after the Northern Irish fighter pulled out of their fight at Bellator 285 on 23 September.
Johns had been hoping to beat eighth-ranked Gallagher and move into the Bellator top rankings as a result.
Johns will now instead face American Jordan Winski in Dublin.
