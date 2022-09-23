Bellator 285: Peter Queally's walk-out song Zombie performed by Kyllabelle in Dublin
Irish singer Kyllabelle performs Zombie by The Cranberries in the streets of Dublin.
Irish fighter Peter Queally uses the famous tune as his walk-out song and fights on Friday evening at Bellator Dublin.
