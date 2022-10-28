Ukraine's Yaroslav Amosov defeats American Logan Storley by split decision in a tight contest at Bellator 252 in November 2020.

They will fight for the undisputed welterweight title in a rematch at Bellator 291 on Saturday.

Watch Amosov v Storley at Bellator 291 in Dublin on Saturday 25 from 16:30 GMT on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website & app.