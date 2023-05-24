Leon Edwards: UFC champion on Villa Park dream and Conor McGregor potential
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards says his dream is to defend his world title at Villa Park in Birmingham.
Edwards grew up behind Aston Villa's home ground when he first moved to the UK from Jamaica and hopes to bring a UFC world-title fight night to the city for the first time.
READ MORE: Rocky Edwards' rise to world champion & escaping his 'darkest years'