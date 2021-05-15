Watch five great finishes from Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire before he attempts to become a three-weight world champion against bantamweight title holder Sergio Pettis in Chicago.

Watch Bellator 297 on Friday 16 June from 23:00 BST live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

