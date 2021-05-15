Relive Sergio Pettis epic knockout of previous title holder Kyoji Horiguchi to retain his Bellator bantamweight title.

Pettis returns from a year out of action this Friday to try and stop Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire from becoming a three-weight Bellator champion.

Watch Bellator 297 on Friday 16 June from 23:00 BST live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

READ MORE: Pettis craves securing own legacy in historic Pitbull fight

Available to UK users only.