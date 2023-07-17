Mixed martial arts head coach Richard Shore says it is a "huge weight" off his shoulders to learn his cancer is in remission.

His son, UFC featherweight Jack Shore, revealed in his post-fight interview at UFC 286 in March that his father had been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

Jack called Richard 'the toughest man I know' as he shared the news with the world in an interview which prompted 1,500 messages of support to be sent to Richard from the mixed martial arts community.